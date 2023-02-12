I-League: Real Kashmir forced to forfeit match v/s Churchill Brothers due to violation

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has decided that Match No. 22 of the Hero I-League, played between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC, played on November 28, 2022, will be forfeited by the former due to a violation in the league's regulations.

The appeal for the matter was made by Churchill Brothers FC Goa about a substitution made on the 64th minute by Real Kashmir, which has been deemed to have violated Articles 6.5.6 and 6.5.7 of the Hero I-League 2022-23 Regulations, which is punishable under Article 57 of the Code.

As per Article 57.1 of the Code, the Committee deemed that the match is forfeited by Real Kashmir, as a consequence of which, three points will be taken away from the club and awarded to Churchill Brothers. Further, a fine of Rs 60,000 has been imposed upon Real Kashmir, as required by Section 57.1 of the Code.