I-League 2024-25: 27 hours of football, 1 champion to crown, 2 teams to fall

The I-League 2024-25 season is slowly drawing to a close. With just three games left for each team, the league remains undecided at both ends of the table.

The climax is shaping up to be a classic photo finish, with the battle for promotion and relegation still wide open.

Tussle for the Title

Four teams remain in contention for the championship and a spot in the top tier next season. Churchill Brothers currently lead the race after taking advantage of Inter Kashi's draw against Sreenidhi Deccan.

Real Kashmir and Gokulam Kerala are still in the mix mathematically, but Kashmir’s loss to SC Bengaluru has put them in a precarious position, while Gokulam’s hopes of reclaiming the crown are hanging by a thread.

The setbacks suffered by Kashi, Kashmir, and Gokulam have dampened their title aspirations while opening the door for Churchill to secure their first national title since the 2014-15 Federation Cup.

However, the upcoming fixtures ensure that the battle at the top will be anything but straightforward. Churchill, holding a narrow two-point lead, still have to face both Real Kashmir and Inter Kashi. Even a single draw could throw the title race wide open again.

﻿Gokulam’s chances of staying in the race depend on Churchill and others dropping points. Churchill needs just four more points to surpass Gokulam’s maximum possible tally of 40, meaning the Malabarians must win all three of their remaining matches against Sreenidhi Deccan, SC Bengaluru, and Dempo SC—two of whom are fighting for survival.

The only two teams whose fate is entirely in their own hands are Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers, with the latter currently enjoying a slight edge. Separated by just two points with three games to go, including a direct clash, Kashi must win all their matches—especially against Churchill—to claim the title.

Real Kashmir's hopes are dependent on both Churchill and Kashi slipping up. Ishfaq Ahmed’s side can reach a maximum of 41 points, but even that wouldn’t guarantee them the championship, as head-to-head results will determine the final standings.

If Churchill wins two of their last three games, they will reach 43 points, while Kashi could get to 44 by winning all their remaining matches. For Kashmir to have any chance of securing promotion, they need Churchill and Kashi to finish with no more than 41 points while also ensuring they have a superior head-to-head record against both—a highly challenging scenario.

Churchill is just two wins away from eliminating both Kashmir and Gokulam from the race.

The Mid-table Medley

As is the case in most second divisions, mid-table incentives are often scarce. As a result, the race for a top-four or top-six finish lacks the intensity seen in higher divisions.

However, this season’s mid-table remains tightly packed, with almost every team—except the bottom three—still mathematically in the title race as recently as last week. Dempo SC, Shillong Lajong, Namdhari, Sreenidhi Deccan, and Rajasthan United were all officially eliminated from promotion contention in Matchweek 19.

With Rajasthan sitting on 27 points and the rest on 26, there is still room for movement. While these teams may not have much to play for in terms of their own ambitions, they will play a crucial role in shaping the promotion and relegation battles.

Relegation Ruckus

With the bottom two teams set to drop to the third tier, the fight to avoid relegation is as crucial as the title race. Winning the championship is a pursuit of glory, but for those at the bottom, survival is an absolute necessity.

No team has been officially relegated yet, but Delhi FC is hanging by a thread. They are the only team already confirmed to finish in the bottom half of the table, with their highest possible finish being ninth. Currently on 13 points, Yan Law’s side is just one loss away from being relegated to the third tier. Their next match against Real Kashmir, who are chasing the title, could be their last chance to survive.

Delhi’s relegation could also be confirmed if SC Bengaluru wins a match and Dempo SC manages at least a draw in the coming rounds.

The battle for the second relegation spot remains wide open, with Aizawl FC, SC Bengaluru, and Dempo SC all in danger. The upcoming clash between Aizawl and Dempo could be decisive. A win for Aizawl would level them on points with Dempo, making every remaining game a fight for survival. A draw would favor Dempo, as another win in their last two games should see them safe.

SC Bengaluru’s fate depends on other results as well. Their recent 8-1 defeat to Dempo severely damaged their head-to-head standing, which could be the deciding factor in a tiebreaker scenario.

Final Stretch: 27 Hours of High-Stakes Football

With 85% of the season completed, everything is still up for grabs.

Four teams remain in the title race, three rounds are left to play, two points separate the top two, and two teams are yet to be relegated.

With one champion set to be crowned and everything left to be decided, the next 27 hours of football promise to be an exhilarating spectacle.