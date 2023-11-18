I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC dominates, Inter Kashi stages thrilling comeback

Delhi FC asserted their dominance over former champions Aizawl FC, securing a convincing 5-1 victory at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Meanwhile, at the Tilak Maidan in Goa, Inter Kashi staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers. The rain-soaked clashes on November 17, 2023, showcased the resilience and skill of the competing teams.

Delhi FC dominates Aizawl FC in rain-soaked clash

Debutants Delhi FC left a lasting impression on their opponents as they outplayed Aizawl FC in a 5-1 victory at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Guarav Rawat's early strikes in the 14th and 23rd minute set the stage for Delhi FC's dominance. Despite Aizawl FC's R Lalthanmawia pulling one back in the 46th minute, Delhi FC sealed the deal with three more goals, courtesy of Sergio Barbosa Junior, Aroldo da Silva Arruda, and Alaeldin Eissa Elmaghraby. The win takes Delhi FC's tally to seven points from four matches, while Aizawl FC now sits with six points.

Inter Kashi stages comeback to overcome Churchill Brothers



he clash between Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi turned into a thrilling tale of two halves, with Inter Kashi staging a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory. Despite Churchill Brothers' lead with a goal from Ricardo Nicolas Dichiara in the 38th minute, Inter Kashi, led by Jackichand Singh and substitute Gyamar Nikum, orchestrated a turnaround. Singh equalized in the 52nd minute, and Nikum scored the winning goal in the 87th minute. Inter Kashi's victory propelled them to fifth place in the points table with seven points from four matches, while Churchill Brothers stand in eighth place with four points after facing their second consecutive loss.

