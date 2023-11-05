I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala defeats Neroca in a five goal thriller

Gokulam Kerala FC showcased their firepower in a commanding 4-1 victory over NEROCA FC at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday. It was a resounding win for Gokulam Kerala, marking their first triumph of the 2023-24 I-League season, while NEROCA FC faced their second successive defeat, conceding four goals once again.

Captain Alejandro Sanchez Lopez scored a brace, while Nili Perdomo and Justine Ojoka Emmanuel also found the target for Gokulam Kerala, with David Simbo scoring the consolation goal for NEROCA FC.

The onslaught from Gokulam Kerala began early, with PN Noufal narrowly missing the target after a slip from a NEROCA defender. This early scare set the tone as Gokulam Kerala took control of the match.

Gokulam Kerala orchestrated their moves through intelligent passes in the midfield and aimed to exploit space behind the NEROCA defense. Their first goal came in the 28th minute when Alejandro Lopez's through ball found Nili Perdomo, who slotted it past the onrushing NEROCA goalkeeper.

After the break, Gokulam Kerala doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Abhijith K dispossessed NEROCA's Balwinder Singh, leading to a clinical strike from Sanchez.

NEROCA FC managed to score their first goal in the 83rd minute from a corner delivered by Nonganba Singh Akoijam, with David Simbo heading home.

However, Gokulam Kerala responded with two more goals in quick succession to secure the win. In the 85th minute, Justine Ojoka Emmanuel's shot deflected off a NEROCA defender and found the net. Gokulam Kerala's fourth goal came from the penalty spot, as Sanchez converted a penalty after Emmanuel was brought down inside the box by NEROCA defender Surajit Seal.