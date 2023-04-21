Fran Bonet to leave Gokulam Kerala FC at the end of the season

Fran Bonet is all set to leave the Gokulam Kerala FC at the end of the ongoing season. A source close to the development confirmed that he has reached an agreement to terminate his contract after the AFC qualifiers. Several I-league clubs have already shown interest in securing his services.

Bonet is one of the many tactical geniuses currently working in India. He came to India as the head coach of Rajasthan United FC. For the Rajasthan-based side, he caused major upsets by winning games against strong ISL sides like ATK Mohun Bagan.

In the 2022 season, he was appointed as the head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC. Before his arrival, the team was languishing in the 6th position, but Gokulam's fortunes changed after he took charge. They finished in the 3rd position of the league table, just three points behind Sreenidi Deccan with a last-match win against them.

Moreover under his guidance, Gokulam Kerala FC completely outplayed Mohammedan SC in the Hero Super Cup 2023 qualifiers and won the match by a big margin of 5-2.

Gokulam Kerala FC is currently struggling due to the departure of many major players. This season they made a respectable finish in the league table due to the tactical masterclass shown by the Spanish coach.