FC Bengaluru United to wear Sevilla FC's traditional colours henceforth

Further to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year, Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United have formalised their agreement to collaborate for the next five years. With this partnership agreement, Sevilla FC look to strengthen their presence in the Indian market, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. For FC Bengaluru United, owned by Gaurav Manchanda, this represents an opportunity to learn from Sevilla FC's vast sporting experience and know-how.



As part of the agreement, fans will be able to see FC Bengaluru United as well as their academy players in Sevilla FC's traditional white and red colours from the start of the 2021/2022 season.

Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United will also explore opportunities to set up shared footballing schools in Karnataka. As part of this endeavour, Sevilla FC will assist FC Bengaluru United in various aspects such as sports management, analysis, talent spotting, player development and optimisation of performance and usage of sport technology.

Both clubs will look to utilise Bengaluru's vast technological expertise to study and evaluate innovative projects in the world of football as well as collaborate on various corporate social responsibility programmes in India.

FC Bengaluru United is a young team performing at a high level, with an exciting future ahead of them. They have been crafting a steady rise within the Indian football circuit, most recently winning the Citrus Ventures BDFA Super Division League earlier this month. The city and community of Bengaluru lie at the heart of the club, and it is with this foundational base that the side wishes to grow. In line with this ambitious spirit, Sevilla FC will provide FC Bengaluru United with all their footballing experience and know-how to help them on their growth path. Sevilla FC will export the model that has gained them much success and respect, winning six UEFA Europa Leagues in fifteen years. With this partnership Sevilla FC also hope to learn and get a more nuanced insight into life, culture, football, and business in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Manchanda, Founder of Nimida Sports said "To welcome Sevilla FC to India is a truly momentous occasion. Their interest in and desire to be part of the Indian football journey is a great validation of the growing global appeal of Indian football. Their decision to partner with us is also testimony to the potential of FC Bengaluru United. This truly is a wonderful moment for all of us to take pride in our football and culture. FC Bengaluru United is on the ascendancy, our potential to grow and learn is tremendous and we couldn't be more excited and honoured than to have Sevilla FC's assistance and experience as an invaluable guiding light on our growth trajectory."

Jose Castro Carmona, President of Sevilla FC added "For Sevilla FC, this agreement with FC Bengaluru United is a great satisfaction. It is a magnificent opportunity to grow in a country as important as India, absolutely key in our international expansion strategy. Nevertheless, it is also a huge responsibility, because we have the challenge of transmitting all our knowledge to help FC Bengaluru United development, which will undoubtedly be a great challenge. We are completely convinced that we will achieve the ambitious goals that both entities have set for ourselves."