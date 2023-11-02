I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC beats Rajasthan United in a seven goal thriller

Delhi FC secured a 4-3 victory over Rajasthan United FC during an I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Sports Complex in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Thursday, treating football fans to a goal-laden spectacle.

Delhi FC came out guns blazing with a relentless attacking approach, creating numerous scoring opportunities in the first half. In contrast, Rajasthan United, fresh off a defeat against Real Kashmir FC, found their footing in the second half, turning the match into a goal-filled thriller.

Aroldinho made an early impact with a fourth-minute right-footed strike, initiated from a short corner taken by Munmun Timothy Lugun. Rajasthan United quickly responded, with Dario Da'silva Junior setting up Yash Tripathi to level the score.

Delhi FC regained the lead in the 34th minute when Gurtej Singh headed home a precise corner delivery by Timothy. The first half concluded with Aroldinho securing his brace after another effective corner routine.



Delhi FC continued their attacking prowess in the second half, with Sergio Barboza Junior converting a penalty in the 52nd minute. Rajasthan United displayed resilience, with Tripathi completing his hat-trick and reducing the deficit.

However, Rajasthan United's comeback hopes were dashed when Ibrahim Moro received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 82nd minute. Delhi FC held on to secure a hard-fought victory in a match filled with relentless action and goal-scoring drama.