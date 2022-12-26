Churchill Brothers FC all set to rope in Kyrgyz Premier league top scorer Emmanuel Yaghr

Churchill Brothers FC has confirmed the services of Emmanuel Yaghr. A source close to the development has confirmed he has signed a one year deal with the club. It may be announced very soon by the club.

The 24 year old Ghanaiyan started his football career from the Krystal Palace football academy in Ghana. Due to his excellent performance there he made a move to Georgian club Guria in the 2017 season.

He played two matches for them in the Erovnuli Liga 2. In 2021, he was roped in by Kyrgyz Premier league club FK Alay Osh. He made an instant impact for the club. Till now, he has played 49 matches for them scoring 24 goals and making nine assists. Last season he was the top scorer for the club with 14 goals from 22 matches.

Emmanuel mainly plays as an centre forward. The 183 cm tall striker can be a perfect No 9 option for Santiago Varela. Moreover, his ability to play as second striker and shadow striker can be an added advantage to the Goan side.

Churchill Brothers are currently having a very average season. Currently, they are in the 7th position with 12 points from 9 matches. They have recently parted ways with their head coach Antonio Rueda due to poor performance.

Santiago Varela has been appointed as the new coach to guide the team forward. They will face Gokulam Kerala FC on 8th January. It will be interesting to see how the addition of Emmanuel add up to the Churchill Brothers FC firepower.



