Atsushi Nakamura becomes the first Japanese to coach an Indian team

Sudeva Delhi FC has recently appointed Atsushi Nakamura as their new head coach. He is a well-known name in the Japanese football circuit and has intense experience coaching in the J2 league. The Delhi-based club will be looking to start afresh under their newly appointed man at the helm. A few days ago, The Bridge had a conversation with him.

Optimistic about development of Indian football



Nakamura is quite impressed with the rate at which Indian football is developing at the current moment. He was of the opinion that only proper guidance can lead football in the subcontinent back to its glorious days.

Indian footballers have all the ingredients within them to compete with the top football-playing nations. Also, the working environment of the football circuit should improve in order to allow them to play at the top of their games.



"India has a large soccer population and very high physical ability. The administrators are currently leading them towards a better direction. The environment is also improving for the better," the coach said.



The Japanese is looking forward to his stint in India. He is pretty excited about the prospect of coaching here and is quite impressed with the Indian talents. He commented, "I am quite happy to have come to India. There are lots of talented young players and they have the spirit to aim higher. I am quite excited to work with them."

Pulling off some upsets in I-League

Nakamura this season is aiming for some surprises with Sudeva Delhi FC. His primary aim will be to survive in the top league. However, he wants to pull off some upsets in the league as well. The 49-year-old looks to develop the young players of Sudeva so that they can go on and represent the country in the future.



"Surviving the top league is our primary aim. Of course, we will try to win some matches in the league. Sudeva has a lot of talented young players. My aim is to polish them so that they can be an asset to the nation," he said.



Assisting a Japanese footballing icon



Atsushi Nakamura has experience working with legendary Japanese player and coach Ikuo Matsumoto. Matsumoto was an important member of the Japanese national team in the 1966 Asian Games and the 1968 summer Olympics, where he won the bronze medal.

He has worked with popular Japanese clubs like Sagan Tosu, Tochigi SC, and Kawaski front as a manager. Moreover, the player-turned-coach has managed the Japanese national team across different age group levels.

Atsushi has learned a lot of things while he worked with him. "I worked with Matsumoto during the early days of my coaching career. It was a wonderful experience. I learned a lot of things from him. He has taught me how to work as a coach and how to motivate my team. It was quite a memorable experience," Nakamura concluded.