Aizawl FC parts ways with coach Henry Standly Rozario

Citing physical condition as the reason, Aizawl FC has parted ways with head coach Henry Standly Rozario. The Karnataka local leaves the outfit after just five games in-charge in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭



Aizawl Football Club has parted ways with Head Coach Henry Standly Rozario due to his physical Condition.



On behalf of everyone at Aizawl FC the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mr. Standly for all his efforts for the Club. pic.twitter.com/A2oXe1abGN — Aizawl FC (@AizawlFC) December 7, 2022

However, this isn't the first time Rozario has left the club in such a fashion. After coaching Aizawl for two years, from 2019 to 2021, the coach had similarly agreed to part ways. That time, it was his daughter's wedding which had prompted him to take the decision.



"On behalf of everyone at Aizawl FC the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mr. Standly for all his efforts for the Club," the club's twitter post read.

Currently, the Mizoram-based club is languishing in the ninth position of the I-League points table, having just the one win from five games. Next up, they meet neighbours NEROCA FC on Thursday, 7th December. NEROCA FC is in seventh position with two wins in their bag so far.