I-League
I-League 2022-23: Points table, Standings, Total points
Take a look at where the 12 teams in the I-League 2022-23 season stand in the points table.
The I-League 2022-23 season commenced on the 12th of November, 2022 in Kerala. The second division of Indian football returned once again, but this time, with a greater prize waiting at the finish line for the winners.
The champions of this year's campaign will get promotion to the Indian Super League 2023-24 season after the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the same. Hence, the race to the top will be more fierce and competitive this time around. Take a look at how the teams fare in the table and where they stand after each match:
Win= 3 points
Draw= 1 point
Loss= 0 points
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wins
|
Draws
|
Losses
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Kenkre FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
RoundGlass Punjab FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Rajasthan United
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Gokulam Kerala
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Real Kashmir
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Aizawl FC
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
TRAU FC
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Churchill Brothers
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
Sreenidi Deccan
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
Sudeva Delhi
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
Mohammedan SC
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
NEROCA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
(Last updated on 17th November, 2022)