I-League 2022-23: Points table, Standings, Total points

Take a look at where the 12 teams in the I-League 2022-23 season stand in the points table.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 17 Nov 2022 4:44 AM GMT

The I-League 2022-23 season commenced on the 12th of November, 2022 in Kerala. The second division of Indian football returned once again, but this time, with a greater prize waiting at the finish line for the winners.

The champions of this year's campaign will get promotion to the Indian Super League 2023-24 season after the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the same. Hence, the race to the top will be more fierce and competitive this time around. Take a look at how the teams fare in the table and where they stand after each match:

Win= 3 points

Draw= 1 point

Loss= 0 points

Team

Matches

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Kenkre FC

1

1

0

0

2

1

1

3

RoundGlass Punjab FC

1

1

0

0

2

1

1

3

Rajasthan United

1

1

0

0

2

1

1

3

Gokulam Kerala

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

Real Kashmir

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

Aizawl FC

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

TRAU FC

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

Churchill Brothers

1

0

0

1

1

2

-1

0

Sreenidi Deccan

1

0

0

1

1

2

-1

0

Sudeva Delhi

1

0

0

1

1

2

-1

0

Mohammedan SC

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0

NEROCA

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0

(Last updated on 17th November, 2022)

I-League Indian Football Football 
