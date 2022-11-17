I-League 2022-23: Points table, Standings, Total points

The I-League 2022-23 season commenced on the 12th of November, 2022 in Kerala. The second division of Indian football returned once again, but this time, with a greater prize waiting at the finish line for the winners.

The champions of this year's campaign will get promotion to the Indian Super League 2023-24 season after the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the same. Hence, the race to the top will be more fierce and competitive this time around. Take a look at how the teams fare in the table and where they stand after each match:

Win= 3 points

Draw= 1 point

Loss= 0 points

Team Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Kenkre FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 Rajasthan United 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 Gokulam Kerala 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Real Kashmir 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Aizawl FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 TRAU FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Churchill Brothers 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Sreenidi Deccan 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Sudeva Delhi 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Mohammedan SC 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NEROCA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

(Last updated on 17th November, 2022)