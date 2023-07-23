Hyderabad FC sign Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen for ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad: Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC signed Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen on a one-year deal on Sunday as their third overseas recruit for the upcoming season.



The 32-year-old midfielder, who has over 380 career appearances, joined the HFC for ISL 2023-24 season, the club said in a press release.

“I'm really happy to sign for the club and looking forward to the new season,” said Pennanen.

“We have a group of exciting youngsters with a nice mix of experienced players so I am sure we will have a great season ahead of us if we work hard every day,” he added.



Having started his career with Kuopion Palloseura’s academy in his home town, Kuopio, Pennanen has been a regular face in Finnish football, with over 300 league appearances across divisions in his country.

The midfielder has also plied his trade in the Netherlands, Poland, Indonesia, and also in the US.

Having been capped for the Finnish national team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the top division league in Finland, for consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

He was also named the Veikkausliiga’s Midfielder of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and has been in fine form for Tampereen Ilves in the last couple of seasons, where he also sported the captain’s armband.



Pennanen will get his first taste of Indian football next season and promises the HFC faithful that he will give his best right from the start. “I promise I will give everything I have every single moment I step on the field. I like to keep the ball and my biggest strength is my passing and I hope I can add a few goals as well to my game,” he said.