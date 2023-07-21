East Bengal completes the signings of Vanlalpeka Guite and Gurnaj Singh Grewal

East Bengal FC announced that the club has signed promising India U-17 national team midfielders Vanlalpeka Guite and Gurnaj Singh Grewal have joined the club on multi-year contracts.

Welcoming the duo to the Emami East Bengal family, Sandeep Agrawal of Emami Group said, “Guite and Gurnaj have experienced international success with the India U-17 team. It is our constant endeavor to build a robust talent pipeline for East Bengal’s future, and the addition of these two boys is a step in the right direction.”

Emami East Bengal Head Coach Carles Cuadrat spotted the two youngsters during the India U-17 team’s practice games in Spain ahead of this year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup. He said, “A few months ago, I saw Guite and Gurnaj play for the India U-17 team in Madrid. Both these youngsters caught my attention with their playing styles and commitment to the team. It is important for us to promote young talent, and all of us here at Emami East Bengal will help them improve their skills and become good professionals. I come from FC Barcelona’s La Masia, so I am always ready to give opportunities to young gems if they are ready for it.”

Guite was named the Most Valuable Player in the Blue Colts’ triumphant SAFF U-17 Championship campaign last year. He also put up a good showing during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year. Hailing from Aizawl, the young attacking midfielder is eager to give his best for Emami East Bengal. The 16-year-old said, “It’s a huge honor for me to represent East Bengal. I will try to learn from Coach Cuadrat and my seniors as much as I can, and prove my worth to this great club.”

Gurnaj has been another key member of India’s U-17 team. A product of the Chandigarh Football Academy, the 16-year-old is excited to begin his senior professional career for the Red & Golds. He said, “I am immensely grateful to the Emami East Bengal management and Coach Cuadrat for showing faith in me and selecting me for this prestigious club. I can’t wait to wear the iconic East Bengal jersey and play in Kolkata.”

The player registrations are subject to completion of regulatory processes.

