FIFA inflicts transfer ban on Hyderabad FC over non-payment of dues

The trouble continues for Hyderabad FC as they faced another FIFA ban over non-payment of dues to defender Odei Onaindia on Tuesday. According to reports, they are yet to pay their staff members as well.

Hyderabad FC’s financial woes have been a prolonged problem over the last whole season of ISL. Many of their top players including Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Gurmeet Singh, Mohammad Yasir, and Nim Dorjee, parted ways with the club this year because of financial issues.

Earlier, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced tough charges against Hyderabad FC, restricting the club from registering any new player for the upcoming two transfer windows.

This decision was prompted by the club’s consistent failures at the administration level and other financial issues, particularly in terms of salary payments to players and staff members.

In November, a few complaints were filed by the club's former strength and conditioning coach, Jose Barroso and Benito Montalvo, the assistant coach. Their potential legal action highlighted the widespread dissatisfaction within the club.

Therefore, FIFA announced a ban on Hyderabad FC from registering new players internationally and requested AIFF to ban them at the national level too, something has already been in place. So, Hyderabad FC will now not acquire any new players, which will put the team’s future prospects in the dark.

FIFA has imposed a new international and national ban on Hyderabad FC over non-payment of dues to defender Odei Onaindia, we can confirm ❌



Hyderabad FC also find themselves subject to a national ban of two years. As per reports, even if the outstanding dues are settled, the ban is set to remain in effect for the next two transfer windows.

