What is the world rank of the Indian women's hockey team?

The Indian women's hockey team has done the unthinkable. The Rani Rampal led side has defeated Australia and etched their name in the history of the sport by reaching the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo.

The Indian Eves has punched way above their weight to hand Australia this defeat and scripting the greatest underdog story in the Tokyo Olympics. Never before this, such a thing has happened. with a team where 50% are making their debut in the Olympics, it has been a dream come true.

India's finest woman dragflicker scored a thumping goal in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner and kept on holding to their slender margin till the end. This brings us to think what is the world ranking of the Indian women's hockey team?



The Indian women's hockey team is ranked no. 9 in the world.

In the women's category, India are ranked ninth with 1685.250 points. In the 2020 FIH World rankings, the Indian team had 1543.00 points.

