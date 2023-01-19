Hockey World Cup Highlights: Scrappy India beats Wales 4-2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Veteran forward Akashdeep Singh slotted in a brace as India beat a spirited Wales 4-2 in their final group stage encounter of the 2023 Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India were scrappy throughout the evening and had to wait till the second quarter to find their first goal via Shamsher Singh. Akashdeep extended the lead early in the third quarter, before a defensive harakiri helped Wales equalise late in the quarter.

Akashdeep, once again, came to India's rescue early in the final quarter before skipper Harmanpreet Singh found his first goal of the tournament to help India close off a victory.

Check out the highlights here: