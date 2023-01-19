Log In
Hockey

Hockey World Cup Highlights: Scrappy India beats Wales 4-2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Veteran forward Akashdeep Singh starred as India defeated debutant Wales 4-2.

Hockey World Cup Highlights: Scrappy India beats Wales 4-2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The Indian hockey team are currently on 3 points after 1 match, at the top of the points table. (HI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-19T21:20:00+05:30

Veteran forward Akashdeep Singh slotted in a brace as India beat a spirited Wales 4-2 in their final group stage encounter of the 2023 Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India were scrappy throughout the evening and had to wait till the second quarter to find their first goal via Shamsher Singh. Akashdeep extended the lead early in the third quarter, before a defensive harakiri helped Wales equalise late in the quarter.

Akashdeep, once again, came to India's rescue early in the final quarter before skipper Harmanpreet Singh found his first goal of the tournament to help India close off a victory.

Check out the highlights here:

Live Updates

2023-01-19 12:30:55
Hockey Hockey India Hockey World Cup Indian Hockey 
