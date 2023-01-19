Hockey
Hockey World Cup Highlights: Scrappy India beats Wales 4-2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Veteran forward Akashdeep Singh starred as India defeated debutant Wales 4-2.
Veteran forward Akashdeep Singh slotted in a brace as India beat a spirited Wales 4-2 in their final group stage encounter of the 2023 Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
India were scrappy throughout the evening and had to wait till the second quarter to find their first goal via Shamsher Singh. Akashdeep extended the lead early in the third quarter, before a defensive harakiri helped Wales equalise late in the quarter.
Akashdeep, once again, came to India's rescue early in the final quarter before skipper Harmanpreet Singh found his first goal of the tournament to help India close off a victory.
Check out the highlights here:
Live Updates
- 19 Jan 2023 3:45 PM GMT
Thankyou for joining!
Not the result the Indian team or fans were looking for, but they would be happy to have bagged 3 full points after a scrappy games. India will now have to fight out against New Zealand in the crossovers on 22nd January, to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
That's all we have from today's clash at the Kalinga Stadium. Thank you for tuning in!
- 19 Jan 2023 3:42 PM GMT
Akashdeep Singh is the Player of the Match
"We did not play well in the first two quarters. Were better in the second half, need to improve in the upcoming matches," Akashdeep Singh.
- 19 Jan 2023 3:37 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSSS!
India come out on top with a 4-2 win against Wales. But, this is not a result they would have hoped for. The hosts will have to play an extra match in the crossovers against New Zealand to earn their spot in the quarterfinals.
Wales were pretty solid in the defense - their goalkeeper especially had a busy day. The two goals in quick succession in the third quarter did give them belief, but India were quite clearly the better side.
IND 4-2 WAL
- 19 Jan 2023 3:33 PM GMT
60' - Harmanpreet SCORESSS!
Wales take off the goalkeeper, India earns a PC. Harmanpreet finally gets on the scoresheet in the World Cup.
IND 4-2 WAL
- 19 Jan 2023 3:32 PM GMT
59' - The clock ticking down
The quarterfinals spot is out of question for now. Can India just hold Wales for a win?
- 19 Jan 2023 3:29 PM GMT
56' - GREEN CARD, WALES!
Wales captain Rupert Shipperley with a foul on Manpreet Singh and off he goes for two minutes with a green card. Can India take advantage?
- 19 Jan 2023 3:26 PM GMT
55' - INDIA LOSE REVIEW
A very poor review from India as they ask for a foot inside the circle and a PC. Proven wrong. The men in blue lose their only review.
- 19 Jan 2023 3:24 PM GMT
54' - GOAL DISALLOWED FOR INDIA!
Second time in two matches, India's goal stands disallowed. The tomahawk from Abhishek was very high before it deflected off a defender into the goal.