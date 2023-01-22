Hockey World Cup 2023: India stunned by NZ, knocked out

New Zealand has stunned the host India in a tense penalty shootout in the crossover round of Hockey World Cup 2023 to set up a quarter-final clash with Belgium.

It was Leon Hayward's last save against Shamsher Singh which was the final nail in the coffin for the hope of thousands of Indian fans in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Hosts India bow out of the Hockey World Cup after a dramatic encounter against New Zealand.



The score was 3-3 in full time before the Black Sticks held their nerves to win in sudden death. #HockeyWorldCup#HWC2023#HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/rY4gIPtXwY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 22, 2023

India started the game into firm control attacking the New Zealand circle multiple times.



First quarter ended with a score of 0-0 with Sreejesh making one save and India wasting two golden opportunities.

The second quarter started well for India with Akashdeep and Mandeep combining multiple times.

Akashdeep stole a ball in midfield, ran with it and passed it to onrushing Shamsher who squared it to Lalit, Lalit set himself up and scored a banger in the corner to give India 1-0 lead.

India had one goal disallowed as Abhishek used his back stick in buildup of the goal.

It didn't take long for India to lead as Sukhjeet smashed an overhead shot in the back of net from a rebound from penalty corner.

New Zealand displayed beautiful use of short passes and breached Indian defence with Sam Lane scoring just before the half-time.

India started second half with getting multiple penalty corners before Varun Kumar scored one in the 42nd minute. New Zealand hit back immediately as Russell scored from their first penalty corner to end third quarter 3-2.

India lost the plot in final quarter with New Zealand seeing more ball and penetrating India's circle continuously. They reaped the rewards as in the 50th minute Finley deflected the rebound in the back of the net.

For last 10 minutes, NZ were in control with Pathak saving India thrice. In the last second, it was almost an equalizer but Pathak somehow kept it out.

It was a marathon penalty shootout which went till 18 turns. New Zealand scored 5 and missed 4 while India scored 4 and missed 5.

India started the shootout well with Harmanpreet and Raj Kumar Pal scoring and New Zealand also replying back. Abhishek missed his shot and it was downhill for India from then.

PR Sreejesh saved two shots from NZ to keep India alive and injured himself in the process forcing a sudden death.

Sreejesh saves another goal but there is a major injury concern. Krishan Pathak will replace him.



Harmanpreet Singh misses and the match will go deeper.



This seems never ending.#HockeyWorldCup#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Jumq9MscmG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 22, 2023

Harmanpreet, Shamsher and Sukhjeet missed for India in sudden Death handing New Zealand a place in quarter-finals.



India had many chances in the regulation time and shootout to kill the game but it was a horrible show from the hosts who will now play Japan in the ranking crossovers.