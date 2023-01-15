Hockey
Hockey World Cup Highlights: India held to 0-0 draw by England - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
India and England play out a goalless draw at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.
Hosts India and England played out a goalless draw in their Pool D encounter at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, on Sunday. Both teams failed to convert their chances in the evening with England hitting the post with less than 20 seconds remaining.
In between, a goal from India was disallowed too as both teams failed to break the deadlock.
Check out the highlights:
Live Updates
- 15 Jan 2023 3:28 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
No goals scored, but what a thrilling contest we have had at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Both teams had their share of chances to score, but none managed to. A total of 12 PCs were either saved or blocked.
That's all we have for day. Both India and England will now move to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their final group stage match against Wales and Spain respectively on 19th January.
Thank you for joining in to our coverage. Do join in then!
- 15 Jan 2023 3:23 PM GMT
INDIA CLIMB UP TO NUMBER 2 IN THE STANDINGS
With this draw, India have climbed up to number back to number 2 in the Pool D standings behind England. CLICK HERE to view the Points Table.
- 15 Jan 2023 3:20 PM GMT
Oliver Payne is the Man of the Match
England goalkeeper Oliver Payne is the Man of the Match for his heroics in front of the goal.
- 15 Jan 2023 3:13 PM GMT
FT: IT'S A DRAW!
The group of death lives up to its billing and serves us with a stunning, stunning goalless draw.
IND 0-0 ENG
- 15 Jan 2023 3:12 PM GMT
60' - ENGLAND HITS POLE!
Bandurak with the dragflick and he hits the pole. INDIA SURVIVE!
- 15 Jan 2023 3:11 PM GMT
60' - PC, ENGLAND!
With 20 seconds remaining on the clock, England have earned a PC. That is the first of the second half for either teams. PRESSURE ON INDIA!
- 15 Jan 2023 3:10 PM GMT
59' - Goodfield goes down
Goodfield goes down inside their own circle as Sukhjeet tries to collect as pass. Is back on his legs and we are good to go.
- 15 Jan 2023 3:08 PM GMT
58' - ENGLAND LOSE REVIEW
England come in from the right flank, but India deflect it over the backline with ease. The English want a review to check if it was a deliberate push over the backline by India and are proven wrong.
England lose their review.