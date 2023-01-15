Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey World Cup Highlights: India held to 0-0 draw by England - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

India and England play out a goalless draw at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.

India Mens Hockey Team
X

Indian men's hockey team at 2023 Hockey World Cup

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-15T21:13:08+05:30

Hosts India and England played out a goalless draw in their Pool D encounter at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, on Sunday. Both teams failed to convert their chances in the evening with England hitting the post with less than 20 seconds remaining.

In between, a goal from India was disallowed too as both teams failed to break the deadlock.

Check out the highlights:

Live Updates

2023-01-15 12:30:25
>Load More
Hockey Hockey India Hockey World Cup 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X