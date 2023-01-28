Hockey
Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v/s South Africa - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's 9-12th place classification match against South Africa at the Hockey World Cup.
India take on South Africa in their final match - a 9th to 12th place classification contest, of the 2023 Hockey World Cup today at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Can Harmanpreet Singh and co. end their campaign on a high?
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2023 1:39 PM GMT
Time for National Anthems
South Africa first followed by India's Jana Gana Mana.
- 28 Jan 2023 1:34 PM GMT
Reid wants his boys to emulate their performance from last match
"Want to see the same sort of performance which we saw against Japan in the second half," says Indian coach Graham Reid.
- 28 Jan 2023 1:15 PM GMT
India v/s South Africa HEAD TO HEAD
Total Matches Played: 16
Won by India: 11
Won by South Africa: 4
Drawn: 1
- 28 Jan 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Did Harmanpreet's extra workload cost India the World Cup?
Former Indian coach Roelant Oltmans feels so. Click here to read.
- 28 Jan 2023 12:49 PM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
India is all set to take on South Africa in their final match of the 2023 Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Can Graham Reid's boys give the home crowd something to cheer for?
