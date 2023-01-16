Hockey World Cup 2023: How can India earn direct quarterfinal berth — Explained

The Indian hockey team has started their 2023 Men's World Cup campaign on a good note with a win and a draw in their two games at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela so far.

However, the men in blue currently sit second in the points table of Pool D and only one team from a group earns a direct qualification to the quarterfinals.

How can India earn the direct qualification to the quarterfinals?

Well, the answer is simple. India need to finish on the top of their Pool D. They need to dethrone England, who currently rule the roost.

But with just one group stage match remaining, how can India top Pool D?

Currently after two games apiece for all four teams in Pool D, India and England are equal on terms with 4 points each. Spain follow them closely with 3 points.

But England are the table toppers now, thanks to their superior goal difference. While India has a goal difference of +2, the former enjoys a goal difference of +5.

Thus, the equation for India to top the Pool D and earn a direct qualification to the quarterfinals is simple.

Harmanpreet Singh and co need to win their final group stage match against Wales with a very high goal difference. They can also go through directly if Spain causes a surprise win over England in their final group stage match, provided they win against Wales.

You can check the points table here.



