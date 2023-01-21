Hockey World Cup: Injury scare for India as Mandeep limps off in practice session

India's injury woes seem unending at the ongoing 2023 Men's World Cup in Odisha, as experienced striker Mandeep Singh was seen limping out off the field during what was supposed to be a 'closed' practice session, on Saturday.

This comes just hours after Hockey India confirmed the end of the World Cup for star midfielder Hardik Singh with a hamstring injury he picked up during India's second pool match against England last Sunday.

As per reports, Mandeep Singh was hit in his knee during the practice session and soon limped off the pitch.

If Mandeep Singh misses out tomorrow to what is being reported as knee injury, it's going to get difficult.

The team has already lost Hardik and now losing Mandeep will surely affect the morale 🤕🤕 — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) January 21, 2023





Coach Graham Reid was not impressed with the news of Mandeep Singh's injury reaching the media.

"It was supposed to be a closed practice session," Reid said in a pre-match press conference.

No details regarding the extent of the injury has been divulged. It seems to be an anxious wait and watch scenario for both fans and the team management ahead of India's all-important crossover match against on Sunday.