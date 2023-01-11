Hockey
Hockey World Cup 2023 - Draws, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream, Tickets
All you need to know about the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.
The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup is just days away. Hosted jointly by Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, a total of 16 teams have flocked down to the cities for the tournament.
Here's all you need to know about the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.
Teams, Pools and Draws
16 countries are scheduled to participate in the tournament. They have been organized into 4 pools for the preliminary round, where each country will clash against the remaining members of the pool in a round robin format.
POOL A: Argentina, Australia, France, South Africa
POOL B: Belgium, Germany, Japan, Korea
POOL C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand
POOL D: England, India, Spain, Wales
The opening match of the tournament will be played on January 13, 2023, at 13:00 Hrs. between Argentina and South Africa. The same day, India will play Spain in their first match at 19:00 hours.
India's schedule
January 13: 7pm IST - India vs. Spain (Rourkela)
January 15: 7pm IST - India vs. England (Rourkela)
January 19: 7pm IST - India vs. Wales (Bhubaneshwar)
Further matches will depend on India's standing within the pool after the league-level matches.
Where to Watch?
You can catch all the LIVE action on the official broadcasters Star Sports in India.
LIVE Stream
Since Star Sports are the official broadcasters, you can also LIVE stream the matches on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar
Ticket Information
For those who wish to watch the matches live, the tickets are available online at Paytm Insider: Insider-Hockey World Cup Tickets
Ticket Prices:
|Ticket Fare
|West Stands
|East Stands
|North & South Stands
|India Matches
|500
|400
|200
|Non-India Matches
|500
|200
|100
Note: A maximum of two tickets can be purchased by an individual user. Mobile number, email address, and photo ID are required for the purchase of tickets.