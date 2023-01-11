Hockey World Cup 2023 - Draws, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream, Tickets

The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup is just days away. Hosted jointly by Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, a total of 16 teams have flocked down to the cities for the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.

Teams, Pools and Draws

16 countries are scheduled to participate in the tournament. They have been organized into 4 pools for the preliminary round, where each country will clash against the remaining members of the pool in a round robin format.

POOL A: Argentina, Australia, France, South Africa

POOL B: Belgium, Germany, Japan, Korea

POOL C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand

POOL D: England, India, Spain, Wales

The opening match of the tournament will be played on January 13, 2023, at 13:00 Hrs. between Argentina and South Africa. The same day, India will play Spain in their first match at 19:00 hours.

India's schedule

January 13: 7pm IST - India vs. Spain (Rourkela)

January 15: 7pm IST - India vs. England (Rourkela)

January 19: 7pm IST - India vs. Wales (Bhubaneshwar)

Further matches will depend on India's standing within the pool after the league-level matches.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Schedule 2023

Where to Watch?



You can catch all the LIVE action on the official broadcasters Star Sports in India.

LIVE Stream

Since Star Sports are the official broadcasters, you can also LIVE stream the matches on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar

Ticket Information

For those who wish to watch the matches live, the tickets are available online at Paytm Insider: Insider-Hockey World Cup Tickets

Ticket Prices:

Ticket Fare West Stands East Stands North & South Stands India Matches 500 400 200 Non-India Matches 500 200 100

Note: A maximum of two tickets can be purchased by an individual user. Mobile number, email address, and photo ID are required for the purchase of tickets.