Women's Hockey Nationals: Maharashtra, Jharkhand enter semi-final with big wins

As we go ahead in the much-anticipated Senior Women National Championship 2025, we have seen some action-packed encounters in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday.

Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Haryana won their respective games to secure a birth in the semifinals.

Jharkhand and Maharashtra register big wins

In the first quarter-final match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in Division ‘A’.

Captain Albela Rani Toppo (4’) led from the front and scored the first goal of the match, followed by Rajni Kerketta (41’) and Pramodni Lakra (59’), who also scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

On the other hand, Karishma Yadav (55') scored the consolation goal in the final minutes for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the next quarter-final match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-0. Akansha Singh (41’, 54’) scored a brace for her side.

Priyanka Wankhede (30’), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44’), and Yogita Bora (59’) also scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Karnataka to confirm their spot in the semifinals.

Close wins for Mizoram and Haryana

In the third quarter-final match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0 in a close encounter. Both teams gave each other fierce competition throughout the game.

However, Deepika (50’) managed to take the ball to pass the goalkeeper in the final quarter of the game and scored the only goal of the game.

In the final quarterfinal, the Haryana women's team edged past Punjab with the help of a lone goal scored by Mahima Choudhary on the penalty corner.