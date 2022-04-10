Hockey
Women's Junior Hockey World Cup Semifinals LIVE - India v/s Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's semifinal clash against Netherlands at the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.
An unbeaten India takes on an unbeaten Netherlands in the first semifinal of the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup today. The girls in blue have been led admirably well by Olympian Salima Tete and have had new faces including the likes of Bichu Devi and Mumtaz Khan rise to the occasion during various point of time in the tournament.
India's best-ever finish at a Junior World Cup is the bronze medal winning effort in 2013 and a win today will all but ensure they better that. Can they deny the mighty Netherlands a place in the final?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 10 April 2022 12:08 PM GMT
21' - Lalremsiami goes down!
The PC danger is averted as Lalremsiami runs straight into the drag flick and deflects it off. The youngster is, however, hurt and goes down. Nothing serious as she runs off the pitch for some quick treatment.
IND 0-1 NED
- 10 April 2022 12:06 PM GMT
20' - PC, NETHERLANDS!
Netherlands penetrates from the left flank and smarty fires the ball into Akshata Abasso's legs. First PC of the match for them.
- 10 April 2022 12:03 PM GMT
18' - BEAUTY FIRES IT WIDE!
Ah, that's a golden opportunity missed by India. A beautiful run on the counter from Baljit and a pin-point pass to Beauty Dung Dung. The striker had a clear shot at the goal but she fires it wide of the far post. UNFORTUNATE!
IND 0-1 NED
- 10 April 2022 12:02 PM GMT
17' - Netherlands on the charge
The second quarter is underway and Netherlands are on the attack rightaway. The Indian defence has been held up nicely.
As I type this the Dutch penetrates again, the defence is just a spectator this time but Bichu Devi comes up with twin saves to deny. Short corner for Netherlands.
IND 0-1 NED
- 10 April 2022 11:58 AM GMT
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER!
That's the end of the first 15 minutes period of play and India are quite certainly on the backfoot. The girls in blue started well with two dangerous runs inside the first couple of minutes, but they failed to break through. They missed three PCs as well and the Dutch made them pay for it, scoring with a beautiful counterattack.
The scoreline could have been even worse for India, if not for the disallowed goal just a minute after the first.
IND 0-1 NED
- 10 April 2022 11:56 AM GMT
13' - GOAL DISALLOWED!
The Netherlands scores again within a matter of seconds, but it is disallowed for being hit from the back stick. RELIEF FOR INDIA.
IND 0-1 NED
- 10 April 2022 11:54 AM GMT
12' - NETHERLANDS SCORESSS!
Easy peasy for the Dutch goals as they withstand the constant pressure from India to score one themselves. They get a counter via a beautiful through pass to the right flank. Multiple passes inside the circle and the striker is just at the right position to fire it in.
The Indian defence had no chance there.
IND 0-1 NED
- 10 April 2022 11:50 AM GMT
10' - India misses another PC!
Sangita earns yet another PC for India - third in a matter of a minute, but they fail to convert it once again. Went for a little variation this time around, but the Netherlands defence is rock solid to deny.
- 10 April 2022 11:48 AM GMT
9' - BLOCKED!
The first dragflick from India hits the foot of the Dutch rusher and they are awarded yet another PC. The second flick is blocked easily by the Dutch keeper.
- 10 April 2022 11:46 AM GMT
9' - PC, INDIA!
Deepika tries to run in from the centre, but is stick challenged. That's the first PC of the match and it is in favour of India!