Women's Junior Hockey World Cup Semifinals LIVE - India v/s Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

An unbeaten India takes on an unbeaten Netherlands in the first semifinal of the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup today. The girls in blue have been led admirably well by Olympian Salima Tete and have had new faces including the likes of Bichu Devi and Mumtaz Khan rise to the occasion during various point of time in the tournament.

India's best-ever finish at a Junior World Cup is the bronze medal winning effort in 2013 and a win today will all but ensure they better that. Can they deny the mighty Netherlands a place in the final?

