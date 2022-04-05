Hockey
Women's Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India tops Group D with 4-0 win over Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Malaysia at the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2022.
Having already made their way into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Women's Junior Hockey World Cup, can the Indian team led by Salima Tete finish on a high with a win over Malaysia and topping Group D after league stages?
- 5 April 2022 3:12 PM GMT

A clinical win for Salima Tete and co tonight and that's all we have from India's final league match at the ongoing Women's Junior Hockey World Cup. The women in blue will next take on South Korea in the quarterfinal on Friday. Do join in then as we bring to you all the latest updates!
- 5 April 2022 3:10 PM GMT
India to face South Korea in QFs!
This win means that India will tops their Pool D and will take on South Korea, who finished second in Group C on 8th April 2022, Friday. A brilliant group stage for India as this winning run ensures that they avoid defending champions Argentina, who topped Group C, in the quarterfinals.
- 5 April 2022 3:08 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSSS!
An easy outing for India as they top Group D. India started slowly, but two goals in a minute in the first quarter put the Malaysians off completely. They tried to sit back and defend while looking for counterattacks for majority of the first half, but a goal from Lalrindiki then just killed the game completely.
The Malaysians did try to attack more in the second half, but the Indian defence and goalkeepers were up to the task to ensure that they enter the quarterfinals on the back of a clean slate.
IND 4-0 MAS
- 5 April 2022 3:04 PM GMT
59' - INDIA SCORES!
Yet another attack for India towards an empty goal and they slot it in this time around. Mumtaz Khan with the final touch and she has a brace.
IND 4-0 MAS
- 5 April 2022 3:03 PM GMT
58' - SENSATIONAL DEFENCE FROM MALAYSIA!
The Malaysian goalkeeper is off and India penetrates. A wonderful pass towards Sharmila, who tries to deflect it in. But, three Malaysians crowd the front of the goal and block it with their sticks. SENSATIONAL.
IND 3-0 MAS
- 5 April 2022 3:00 PM GMT
56' - Another PC MISSED!
The drag flicking has been rather poor tonight from both India and Malaysia. PC number seven for India and this time the Malaysian goalkeeper saves it with her stick.
IND 3-0 MAS
- 5 April 2022 2:54 PM GMT
51' - KHUSHBOO SAVES!
A change in the goalpost for India for the final quarter and Khushboo is called into action rightaway. A PC for Malaysia and the youngster blocks it rather easily with her legs. Beautiful.
IND 3-0 MAS
- 5 April 2022 2:50 PM GMT
48' - Malaysia finding gaps
Malaysia have started to find gaps much more now, but they have not really been able to net anything in. India needs to ensure they keep things tight.
- 5 April 2022 2:44 PM GMT
45' - Another PC goes begging
That's number six, which India have failed to convert. Hit straight into the goalkeeper's legs once again. That is also the end of the third quarter and the scores remain unchanged.
IND 3-0 MAS
- 5 April 2022 2:40 PM GMT
43' - INDIA MISSES AGAIN!
5th PC of the evening for India and that's the fifth miss. Hit straight to the goalkeeper Nasir once again.