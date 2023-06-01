Hockey
Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023: Preview, Schedule, Indian Squad, Live Streaming
All you need to know about the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup, set to start on June 2 in Japan.
The 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup is set to be played from June 2 to June 12, with India set to be in action for the first time on Saturday, June 3.
The eighth edition of the tournament will be held in Kakamigahara, Japan.
There are a total of 10 teams in the competition, divided into two pools. India are in Pool A along with Chinese Taipei, Korea, Malaysia and Uzbekistan. Pool B has China, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan and Kazakhstan.
Top two sides from each pool will move on to the semi-finals. The top three nations from the tournament will qualify for the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023.
South Korea and China are two of the most successful nations at the Women's Junior Asia Cup. India have never won the title. Their best performance came in 2012 when they finished runners-up.
Schedule
Pool A- India, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.
Pool B- China, Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Japan, and Kazakhstan
India will play their first Women Junior Asia Cup 2023 match on June 3 against Uzbekistan.
|S.No
|Date
|Fixture
|Time ( IST)
|1
|June 3
India vs Uzbekistan
|10:30 Am
|2
|June 5
India vs Malaysia
|8:30 Am
|3
|June 6
India vs Korea
|10:30 Am
|4
|June 8
India vs Chinese Taipei
|12:30 pm
Indian Squad
The Indian team will be led by Preeti and will have Deepika as vice-captain. In the last edition of the tournament, India had gone down in the semis as Deep Grace Ekka and Rani Rampal had missed their penalties in the shootout. India had finished 4th, while China had won the title. Can the new generation improve on Rani Rampal's batch?
Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari.
Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (Captain), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, and Anjali Barwa.
Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika,Deepika Soreng, Annu and Sunelita Toppo.
Where to watch
All the matches of the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup will be Live Streamed on watch.hockey app and website.