Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: Squad, Where to watch, Live streaming

The Indian junior women's hockey team will be gearing up for the Junior World Cup beginning in Santiago, Chile tomorrow.

India is grouped along with Germany, Belgium, and Canada in Pool C. The Women in Blue will open its campaign on November 29 against Canada before taking on Germany and Belgium on November 30 and December 2 respectively.

Led by Preeti, the squad has the similar look that won the Junior Asia Cup earlier this year under the tutelage of senior team coach Janneke Schopman.

Indian Squad for Junior Women's World Cup

Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Neelam, Preeti (C) Jyoti Singh, Ropni Kumari

Midfielders: Mahima Tete, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Sujata Kujur, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC)

Forwards: Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Dipi Monika Toppo, Sunelita Toppo

Replacements: Thounaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyothi Edula

Schedule of India for Junior Women's World Cup

November 29: India v Canada

November 30: India v Germany

December 2: India v Belgium

Chak de India 🇮🇳💙



The Indian Women's Team has a special message for our Junior Women's Team wishing them best of luck in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2023.



📅 29th November to 10th December 2023

🏟️ Santiago, Chile

📺 Watch LIVE on Jio Cinema and… pic.twitter.com/XRffxMEGjV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2023

Where to Watch Junior Women's Hockey World Cup

Hockey India on Tuesday announced that all the matches of the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2023 will be live broadcasted on sports18 3 and sports18 1 HD channels. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile.

Live Streaming

The live streaming of these matches will also be available on the digital channel of Jio Cinema.