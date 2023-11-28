Hockey
Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: Squad, Where to watch, Live streaming
All the matches of Indian junior women's team matches will be broadcast live on Sports18 and live-streamed on Jio Cinema.
The Indian junior women's hockey team will be gearing up for the Junior World Cup beginning in Santiago, Chile tomorrow.
India is grouped along with Germany, Belgium, and Canada in Pool C. The Women in Blue will open its campaign on November 29 against Canada before taking on Germany and Belgium on November 30 and December 2 respectively.
Led by Preeti, the squad has the similar look that won the Junior Asia Cup earlier this year under the tutelage of senior team coach Janneke Schopman.
Indian Squad for Junior Women's World Cup
Schedule of India for Junior Women's World Cup
November 29: India v Canada
November 30: India v Germany
December 2: India v Belgium
Where to Watch Junior Women's Hockey World Cup
Hockey India on Tuesday announced that all the matches of the Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2023 will be live broadcasted on sports18 3 and sports18 1 HD channels. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile.
Live Streaming
The live streaming of these matches will also be available on the digital channel of Jio Cinema.