Women's Asia Cup, LIVE: India goes down 0-2 against Japan — Updates, Scores, Goals, Results

The Indian women's hockey team takes on Japan in their second fixture of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Stay updated with The Bridge's live blog.

Indian womens hockey team takes on Japan (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-23T22:08:54+05:30

After an emphatic 9-0 win over Malaysia, the Indian women's hockey team failed to keep their momentum as they concede a 0-2 defeat against Japan in their second tie of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. A win would ensure they stay on the top of the table and keep up their brilliant momentum.

Thanks for staying tuned with The Bridge's LIVE blog. We will be back again for the third match.

