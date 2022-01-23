Hockey
Women's Asia Cup, LIVE: India goes down 0-2 against Japan — Updates, Scores, Goals, Results
The Indian women's hockey team takes on Japan in their second fixture of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Stay updated with The Bridge's live blog.
After an emphatic 9-0 win over Malaysia, the Indian women's hockey team failed to keep their momentum as they concede a 0-2 defeat against Japan in their second tie of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. A win would ensure they stay on the top of the table and keep up their brilliant momentum.
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2022 4:31 PM GMT
Full time 🇮🇳0️⃣-2️⃣🇯🇵
And it's full time, India's failure convert a single PC prove costly for them as Japan wins 2-0.
- 23 Jan 2022 4:28 PM GMT
Sixth PC attempt goes in vain for India
India have won six PCs so far in this game and have failed to convert a single one. 2 more minutes left in the clock
- 23 Jan 2022 4:13 PM GMT
Into Q4. India have 15 minutes to score 2 goals
India keeps on pressing with its barrage of attacks to find an opening.
- 23 Jan 2022 4:10 PM GMT
End of Q3
It is slowly getting difficult for India as they trail by two goals.
- 23 Jan 2022 4:07 PM GMT
43' PC to India!
Miss their chance again
- 23 Jan 2022 4:06 PM GMT
🇮🇳0️⃣-2️⃣🇯🇵
42' Goal!
Tanaka Saki of Japan doubles the lead with a brilliant field goal.
- 23 Jan 2022 4:02 PM GMT
Gurjit Kaur hits way wide from the target. India look in a difficult position.