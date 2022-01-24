Hockey
Asia Cup Hockey, LIVE: India take on Singapore for semifinal spot — Updates, Scores, Goals, Results
India are playing their third group match. A win today will ensure a spot in the semifinals and qualification for this year's World Cup.
The Indian women's hockey team takes on Singapore in their third fixture of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at 8:30 PM. After an emphatic 9-0 win over Malaysia, the Indian women's hockey team failed to keep their momentum as they conceded a 0-2 defeat against Japan in their second tie. Stay updated with The Bridge's live blog.
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2022 4:24 PM GMT
Q4 IND 8 - 1 SGP
48' Sharp sweep drag flick of Salima Tete and top class goal shot by Gurjit Kaur gives India its 8th goal.
- 24 Jan 2022 4:20 PM GMT
Q3 ends IND 7 - 1 SGP
India kept good pace of goal scoring with 2 goals in third quarter and Singapore also entered in board with one goal.
- 24 Jan 2022 4:17 PM GMT
Q3 IND 7 - 1 SGP
43' India scores 7th goal by fast paced jyoti.
- 24 Jan 2022 4:15 PM GMT
Q3 IND 6 - 1 SGP
Singapore players cheers after scoring thir first goal in their firsy Penality Corner of the match
- 24 Jan 2022 4:09 PM GMT
Q3 IND 6 - 0 SGP
Gurjit Kaur scores her second goal by Penality Corner and india has half dozen goals on board
- 24 Jan 2022 3:58 PM GMT
Q3 IND 5 - 0 SGP
India failed to convert two Penality Corner chances in begining of third Quarter
- 24 Jan 2022 3:53 PM GMT
World Cup Qualification at stake
India is looking in solid form to grab World Cup qualification, India will finish in top 2 in group by virtue of win today and will qualify for Women's World Cup later this year by reaching semifinals here
- 24 Jan 2022 3:48 PM GMT
Q2 ends IND 5 - 0 SGP
India missed Penality Corner chance to extend lead, Singapore has defended well in later part of Q2
- 24 Jan 2022 3:31 PM GMT
Q 2 IND 5 - 0 SGP
17' Monika Goel helps india to extend lead to five goals with nice Penality corner conversion