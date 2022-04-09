Hockey
Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from India second clash against Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.
The Indian women's hockey team registered a shock 2-1 win over the reigning Olympic champions Netherlands on Friday. Having taken a 2-0 lead at the halftime via Neha and Sonika, the Indians maintained their composure to pocket one of their biggest victories in recent times.
The Dutch women will certainly be wounded after the loss and are expected to come out hard today for the final leg. Will the Indians be able to complete a double?
- 9 April 2022 10:13 AM GMT
1 - Penalty Corner, INDIA!
Just 20 seconds into the game and India already have a PC. Absolutely contrasting from the game yesterday where Netherlands dominated the first 9 minutes.
- 9 April 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Time for National Anthems
The Netherlands first followed by hosts India.
- 9 April 2022 10:05 AM GMT
"We know what we need to do"
"We know what we need to do. We have been here for long time. Yes, it is very hot but that cannot really be an excuse," says Indian coach Janneke Schopman
- 9 April 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Captaincy debut for Yibbi Jansen
Netherlands are playing a very young squad against India. If the eight debuts yesterday were not enough, they have a new captain in Yibbi Jansen today who is playing just her 25th international match.
- 9 April 2022 9:38 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
After an upset 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday, can the Indian women's team register their second consecutive win over the Olympic Champions and World Number 1 today?
