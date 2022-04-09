CWG Begin In
Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the latest updates from India second clash against Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.

Indian womens hockey team at FIH Pro League 2021/22 (Source: Orissa Post)
Indian women's hockey team at FIH Pro League 2021/22 (Source: Orissa Post)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-09T15:43:07+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team registered a shock 2-1 win over the reigning Olympic champions Netherlands on Friday. Having taken a 2-0 lead at the halftime via Neha and Sonika, the Indians maintained their composure to pocket one of their biggest victories in recent times.

The Dutch women will certainly be wounded after the loss and are expected to come out hard today for the final leg. Will the Indians be able to complete a double?

Stay tuned!

Live Updates

