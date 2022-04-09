Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Indian women's hockey team registered a shock 2-1 win over the reigning Olympic champions Netherlands on Friday. Having taken a 2-0 lead at the halftime via Neha and Sonika, the Indians maintained their composure to pocket one of their biggest victories in recent times.

The Dutch women will certainly be wounded after the loss and are expected to come out hard today for the final leg. Will the Indians be able to complete a double?

Stay tuned!