Hockey
Women's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India leads 9-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Thailand in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from India's clash against Thailand in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021
After being postponed by more than a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the women's Asian Champions Trophy is back in action. A biannual event will see six teams - India, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand fighting it out for the top honours.
Led by Savita Punia in the absence of their charismatic skipper, Rani Rampal, the Indian women will start their campaign against debutants Thailand. The match is expected to begin at 9:15 am IST.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2021 4:53 AM GMT
40 minutes!
40 minutes done and dusted and the Indians have slowed down their game in this quarter. They know they have this in the bag and are just passing it around without much fuss for now.
- 5 Dec 2021 4:48 AM GMT
GOAL NUMBER 10!
That circle penetration proves costly for Thailand as India creates a quick counterattack. The Thai defence runs back to stop it, but the coordination between the Indian players is just top notch. A wonderful field goal. That was brilliant teamwork by the Indians.
India 10-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:46 AM GMT
35 Minutes done
Thailand finally with some possession after a long time. They enter the circle, but the Indian defence is up to the task. They have not been really required a lot today, but have done a decent job so far.
- 5 Dec 2021 4:42 AM GMT
2nd Half Starts!
The second half has started and the Indians penetrate soon. Cleared comfortably by the Thai defence this time though.
India 9-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:32 AM GMT
END of the FIRST HALF
That's the end of the first half and this has been just plain old school bullying from India. I am not even sure whether the South Koreans had the ball for more than 2 minutes in this half.
The Indians scored 5 in the first quarter, but were generous enough to slot in only four in the second, I guess.
India 9-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:25 AM GMT
NUMBER 9 is INNNNNN!
Another PC, another drag-flick and another goal for INDIAAAAA! Number 9 today.
India 9-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:24 AM GMT
Goal number 8!
This is just getting bad to worse for Thailand. Another PC, the Thai goalkeeper saves. But, it sadly deflects to an Indian player who powerfully flicks it in.
India 8-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:22 AM GMT
You can't deny her for long!
She was denied two drag-flicks with wonderful saves in the past couple of minutes, but you cannot deny Gurjit for long. Yet another PC and she finally slots one in. GOALLLLL!
India 7-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:19 AM GMT
WHAT A SAVE!
Another PC for India and Gurjit comes up with a powerful dragflick. The Thailand goalkeeper dives full length to her left and denies India their seventh goal.
India 6-0 Thailand
- 5 Dec 2021 4:16 AM GMT
20 minutes done
We are 20 minutes into the match and the Thailand players have barely managed to get hold of the possession. Absolute domination by the Indians.
India 6-0 Thailand