Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Japan Live action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India will take on Japan in a high-voltage Pool B clash at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

Both teams had a dominant start to the tournament — India defeating Thailand 11-0 and Japan hammering Singapore 9-0.

With three points each on the board, it’s India who currently sit atop the pool thanks to their goal difference.

Japan is a three-time champion while India has won the Asia Cup twice.

Saturday’s encounter will decide the group leader as two of Asia’s best teams go head-to-head.

Follow for updated points table, standings and results.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: