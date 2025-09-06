Hockey
Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India vs Japan Live action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India will take on Japan in a high-voltage Pool B clash at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.
Both teams had a dominant start to the tournament — India defeating Thailand 11-0 and Japan hammering Singapore 9-0.
With three points each on the board, it’s India who currently sit atop the pool thanks to their goal difference.
Japan is a three-time champion while India has won the Asia Cup twice.
Saturday’s encounter will decide the group leader as two of Asia’s best teams go head-to-head.
Live Updates
- 6 Sep 2025 12:19 PM GMT
End of Q3: India 1-1 Japan
India dominated possession and stayed on the front foot witht heir attacking intent. They launched a wave of attacks. They're pushing hard for the lead! India has been too strong in the midfield. India 1-1 Japan.
- 6 Sep 2025 12:07 PM GMT
India earns a penalty corner after a stick tackle inside Japan's D. However, Japan has gone for a referral. The decision is overturned.
- 6 Sep 2025 11:54 AM GMT
HALFTIME: India 1-1 Japan
A brilliant finish from Rutuja as she capitalises on the pressure India’s been building. The score is now level just before the halftime whistle! India applied continuous pressure on the Japanese defence, and their persistence finally paid off.
Let's look at the circle penetrations in second quarter: India 9 and Japan 2.
Halftime score: India 1-1 Japan
- 6 Sep 2025 11:50 AM GMT
30' GGGGOALLL for India.
Rutuja Pisal comes to team's rescue, scores the equaliser.
- 6 Sep 2025 11:47 AM GMT
Can India find the equaliser?
A flurry of relentless attacks from India, but the Korean goalkeeper has been rock-solid, denying every opportunity thrown her way.
- 6 Sep 2025 11:35 AM GMT
Back-to-back PC for India
The referee awards India a third successive penalty corner, but Japan goes for a referral. After review, the decision is overturned. India lose the penalty corner opportunity.
- 6 Sep 2025 11:30 AM GMT
Q1: India trails 0-1
India and Japan have put in a solid effort in the opening quarter, but Japan has 1-0 lead.
India and Japan are evenly matched so far, with 6 circle penetrations and 1 penalty corner each. The only difference in the first quarter has been Japan’s one goal lead.
- 6 Sep 2025 11:24 AM GMT
India responds with a PC in the 11th minute, but Japan holds strong and denies equaliser.
- 6 Sep 2025 11:22 AM GMT
10' GOAL for Japan
A mishit shot inside India's D goes in for Japan. India trails 0-1.