Men's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: India thump China to enter final

Men's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: The Indian men's hockey team put seven goals past China to register a thumping 7-0 win in the Super 4s of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday.

India extended their unbeaten run in the continental showpiece, as six different players found themselves on the scoresheet.

Shilanand Lakra was the star of the show with a goal and two assists, whereas the experienced Abhishek scored a brace.

Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Rajkumar Pal, and Sukhjeet Singh also found the net for India as they booked their spot in the 2025 FIH Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final and kept the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Highlights:



