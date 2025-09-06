Hockey
Men's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: India thump China to enter final
Highlights from India's clash against China at the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir.
Men's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: The Indian men's hockey team put seven goals past China to register a thumping 7-0 win in the Super 4s of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday.
India extended their unbeaten run in the continental showpiece, as six different players found themselves on the scoresheet.
Shilanand Lakra was the star of the show with a goal and two assists, whereas the experienced Abhishek scored a brace.
Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Rajkumar Pal, and Sukhjeet Singh also found the net for India as they booked their spot in the 2025 FIH Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final and kept the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup qualification hopes alive.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 6 Sep 2025 3:53 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the India's clash against China at the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup.
The hosts ditched Craig Fulton's "defend to win" philosophy and went all out on attack tonight in Rajgir. There was barely any defending or even goalkeeping to do for India as China struggled to create attacks in what was a rather lop sided contest.
With questions raised about their goal scoring prowess after the last few matches, India answered back in style pumping seven past a hapless China.
The win also propelled India into the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final, where they'll face South Korea on Sunday. It is all that stands between India and a 2026 World Cup spot.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you tomorrow with the final!
- 6 Sep 2025 3:44 PM GMT
Shilanand Lakra is the Player of the Match
"Grateful for this man of the match. It is not only just me but it is a team game. I would like to give credit to my team," says player of the match Shilanand Lakra.
He recorded a goal and two assists for India tonight.
- 6 Sep 2025 3:40 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
There's the inevitable. India are through to the final. They are one step closer to the 2026 FIH Men's World Cup qualification.
Harmanpreet and co were dominating right from the word go. They found early goals, thanks to Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh and never took the gas of the pedal.
The likes of Mandeep Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh, and Abhishek (twice) scored as India outclassed China entriely.
IND 7-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:34 PM GMT
57' - Just 3 minutes left
Just three minutes left on the clock and the result is a foregone conclusion. The question is if China can pull even one back. Looks unlikely.
IND 7-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:27 PM GMT
50' - BRACE FOR ABHISHEK!
Just four minutes after his first, Abhishek has found his second of the evening. A long pass and it is a brilliant deflection from Shilanand Lakra, which takes the ball to Abhishek.
Abhishek is marked right at the centre of circle, but he outfoxes the Chinese defender. Out comes the tomahawk, in goes the ball into the net.
IND 7-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:23 PM GMT
46' - Half a dozen for India!
The final quarter has started and even before I type that, India have found the net once again.
Sukhjeet Singh turns the provider this time with a brilliant run, right down the centre. Dodges past at least two defenders and is on a 1v1 versus the goalkeeper.
Instead of taking the custodian on, Sukhjeet puts the ball to Abhishek, who is side by side.
The latter pushes the ball into the net. That was brilliant coordination between the two Indian forwards, something you dream of.
IND 6-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:19 PM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
India continues to march on in Rajgir. They have the final spot booked unless something miraculous happens now.
Rajkumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh extended their goal scoring spree and India have now pumped five past a hapless Chinese side. 15 minutes more to go.
IND 5-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:13 PM GMT
39' - INDIA SCOREEE, AGAIN!
The goals just keeps coming for India tonight. This is from that long corner, which they were awarded.
A good drive into the circle from Sumit, where Dilpreet receives cleanly and crosses it in front of the goal.
Sukjeet Singh, off-balance, slots it in. Goal No 5, INDIA!
IND 5-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:11 PM GMT
38' - India miss PC!
Third penalty corner of the match for India and that's their first miss of the evening. Jugraj Singh with the drag flick this time and it is way off. Think there was some deflection there and it is a long corner for India.
IND 3-0 CHN
- 6 Sep 2025 3:09 PM GMT
37' - Rajkumar Pal SCORESSS!
There's goal number 4 of the evening for India. Shilanand Lakra, once again, the knight in shining armour for India.
A good cross from the left flank by the youngster and all Rajkumar Pal has to do is tap it in. Does it with ease.
IND 4-0 CHN