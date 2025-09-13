Hockey
Women's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: India held to a draw by Japan
Highlights from India's clash against Japan at the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup.
Women's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: The Indian women's team were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in what was their final Super 4s match at the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday.
Beauty Dung Dung scored early in the first quarter for India, but it was negated by a late fourth quarter goal by Japan's Shiho Kobayakawa.
The draw means that, India's future in the tournament is now dependent on the result between the final Super 4s match between China and South Korea.
If South Korea manages to win with a good goal difference, India will be forced into the third-place play-off. Else they'll play China in the final on Sunday.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 13 Sep 2025 10:35 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from India's final Super 4s clash against Japan at the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup.
Salima Tete and co were in control for most part of the match. They found an early goal, thanks to Beauty Dung Dung and then defended solidly for most part of the match.
They create a slew of chances in the final quarter to extend the lead but failed to do so. They eventually paid the price as Japan scored on a counter to force a share of points.
India now has an anxious wait to see if they'll proceed to the final.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 13 Sep 2025 10:24 AM GMT
FULL TIME!
India with some good presence of mind towards the end. They run the clock down and Japan has to settle for a draw.
The draw means that Japan, despite the spirited late goal, is knocked out of the competition.
India, for now, are still alive. They'll need China to beat South Korea later today.
If South Korea win, India will be knocked out.
IND 1-1 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:21 AM GMT
58' - JAPAN EQUALISE!
WOW, JAPAN HAVE EQUALISED AGAINST THE RUN OF PLAY!
Just seconds after pulling their goalkeeper off, Japan have overwhelmed India. An excellent run from the left by Japan and the pull the ball back from the baseline.
Bichu Devi, who is out of her post to cut the angle is beaten, and there is no other defender in front of the goal.
All Japan need to do is tap it in. They do so with ease!
IND 1-1 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:19 AM GMT
58' - Japan pull out their goalkeeper
With two minutes and 30 seconds left on the clock, Japan pull out their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player.
Will this pay off?
IND 1-0 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:18 AM GMT
57' - Brilliant save from Japan!
India with constant attacks and the Japanese defence keeps it out somehow with massive help from their goalkeeper.
India penetrate from the left, thanks to a beautiful cross and there is chaos in front of the goal. How did Japan keep that out!?
IND 1-0 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:16 AM GMT
55' - Another PC missed by India
Another penalty corner for India. They try a variation once again and they miss once again.
This time Udita puts the ball back to the injector Vaishnavi, whose angle is cut down brilliantly by the Japanese goalkeeper.
The routine is stopped midway, thanks to a stick tackle from India. That's a free out for Japan.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:14 AM GMT
54' - India miss back-to-back PCs!
Consecutive penalty corners for India and they miss both of them.
The first one is well defended by a Japanese rusher but India still try to pounce on the rebound. Some chaos in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper does well before a second PC is handed to India.
This time Udita's drag flick is blocked by the Japanese goalkeeper.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:12 AM GMT
53' -
Salima Tete with a good run and circle penetration from the right. She pulls the ball back from the baseline and in the process earns a penalty corner for India.
India try a variation and it goes horribly wrong. The drag flicker Neha does well to pull the ball back to another player, but the shot then is way off target.
Japan's defence isn't even tested on that occasion.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:05 AM GMT
49' - Good defence from Udita
Japan switch the ball from left to right flank and create a good move. They try to penetrate the circle from the right but Udita Duhan holds strong to steal the ball away.
IND 1-0 JPN
- 13 Sep 2025 10:01 AM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
A rather chaotic quarter there. India found the net twice, but both the goals did not stand. Once, Lalremsiami took the shot from just outside the circle.
Then, Neha's drag flick into the net was higher than the allowed limit.
Japan suffered a massive injury scare as well when Nishikori was hit on the bicep by Lalremsiami. It wasn't intentional nor was it called dangerous.
But unfortunately Nishikori seems to be out of this match at least.
IND 1-0 JPN