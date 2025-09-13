Women's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: India held to a draw by Japan

Women's Hockey Asia Cup Highlights: The Indian women's team were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in what was their final Super 4s match at the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday.

Beauty Dung Dung scored early in the first quarter for India, but it was negated by a late fourth quarter goal by Japan's Shiho Kobayakawa.

The draw means that, India's future in the tournament is now dependent on the result between the final Super 4s match between China and South Korea.

If South Korea manages to win with a good goal difference, India will be forced into the third-place play-off. Else they'll play China in the final on Sunday.

Highlights: