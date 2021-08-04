Whom will the Indian women's hockey team face in the bronze medal match?

Indian women's hockey team made a historic first-ever semi-final entry at the Olympics defeating one of the favourites of the tournaments, the strong Australian side by 1-0 in the quarterfinal. But unfortunately, they were outperformed by the dominant Argentinians with a scoreline of 2-1 in the semi-final contest. The girls gave it their all to secure a berth at the Tokyo Olympics finals and be in the running for a gold medal but the team of Argentina was too good for them.

NOT MEANT TO BE 💔



The Indian Women's Hockey Team is defeated by Argentina in the semi-final match.



🇮🇳 1-2 🇦🇷#Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/QhUZT4eNvQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021

Earlier this morning, the World No. 1 Netherlands thrashed the defending champions Great Britain by 5-1 to enter the finals. India will now have to face the powerful British side in their bronze medal contest to register their first-ever medal at the Olympics for Indian women's hockey.



What are the chances for the Indian women's hockey team?

Team GB has been dominant at the Olympics as they are the defending champion who defeated India in the group stage by a lopsided score of 4-1. They entered the quarters with a 3rd place finish by overpowering South Africa, Ireland, and India but losing out to Germany and Netherlands. In a brave encounter, they won by penalties in the quarter smashing the Spanish team before suffering a huge defeat at the hands of the Dutch side.

India still has a good chance against the British side as they come with a good performance against Argentina and a fabulous show by defeating Australia. History awaits as the women take on the team of Great Britain on 6th August around 7 AM IST while the billion Indian fans cheer for their girls.

Lost to the World No. 2 side, but this Indian team is still a team of history-makers! 🇮🇳



Let's cheer for them as they take on Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday. 🙌🏻🥉#Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/wJjELPL2Ce — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2021



