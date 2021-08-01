Who is the coach of the Indian men's hockey team?

The Indian men's hockey team created history today, qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time in 49 years. The Manpreet Singh led Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal to force their way into the final four of the Tokyo Olympics.



It is certainly a very big achievement for Indian hockey which has not had much going its way since their gold medal finish at 1980 Moscow Olympics. Such was the fall of the once world's best Indian side that the craze for the sport fell by the side amongst the Indian citizens.

While India is slowly reclaiming its lost glory in the sport back, do you know under whose guidance is the team doing it?

Yes, surely the players deserve all the credit for their historic performance in Tokyo, but the role of a coach should definitely not be ignored.

So, who exactly is the coach of the Indian men's hockey team?

The coach of the current Indian men's hockey team is Graham Reid.

Reid is a 57-year-old Australian, who used to ply his trade as a defender and midfielder for the Australian hockey team during his playing days.

He played a total of 130 games for Australia, scoring a total of 36 goals and was a part of the Australian squad which won the silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Besides, he even played at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the 1990 Hockey World Cup in Lahore.

Graham Reid took over as the coach of the Indian men's national hockey team in April 2019 and has since worked wonders with them.

Before his stint with the Indian national team, Graham Reid worked with the Australian and Netherlands national team.