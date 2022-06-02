What is Hockey 5s? All you need to know about field hockey's new format

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is hosting a Hockey 5s tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland starting from 4th June 2022.



In case you are wondering what this new event is, we have got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about Hockey 5s.

What is Hockey 5s?

As the name suggests, Hockey 5s is a shortened version of field hockey with just 5 players in a team compared to the traditional 11. A Hockey 5s match is played with four players and a goalkeeper.

When was Hockey 5s first played?

Hockey 5s is first said to have played competitively in the lead-up to the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games. This format was soon adopted many of the leading field hockey nations.

On what surface is Hockey 5s played?

Hockey 5s can be played on any surface from grass to synthetic turfs and hard recreational play areas.

Other key characteristics