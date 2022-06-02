Hockey
What is Hockey 5s? All you need to know about field hockey's new format
Here we bring to you everything you need to know about Hockey 5s.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is hosting a Hockey 5s tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland starting from 4th June 2022.
In case you are wondering what this new event is, we have got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about Hockey 5s.
What is Hockey 5s?
As the name suggests, Hockey 5s is a shortened version of field hockey with just 5 players in a team compared to the traditional 11. A Hockey 5s match is played with four players and a goalkeeper.
When was Hockey 5s first played?
Hockey 5s is first said to have played competitively in the lead-up to the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games. This format was soon adopted many of the leading field hockey nations.
On what surface is Hockey 5s played?
Hockey 5s can be played on any surface from grass to synthetic turfs and hard recreational play areas.
Other key characteristics
|
Field Size:
|
40m x 23.7m (Standard Competition)
|
Markings
|
Designed to be minimal, a half way line and 10m mini-lines create 4 equal sized quarters of the field, plus penalty spots (6.4m from the goal-line) are the only required markings
|
Equipment
|
2 goals, each 3.66m wide and 2.14m tall (Standard Hockey Goals)
Each player uses a hockey stick made of any non-metallic material with a maximum length of 105cm (41.3inches). Sticks are usually sold in lengths in inches with 36.5 and 37.5 the most common adult sizes. Only the flat side of the stick may be use to play the ball. (Standard Stick)
PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for field players includes shin-guards and mouth-guards.
|
Key Skills:
|
Players may push, slap, hit and flick the ball both forehand and backhand (Same as 11-a-side Hockey)