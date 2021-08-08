Hockey star Vandana Katariya appointed as ambassador for Uttarakhand's Women Empowerment

The Indian women's hockey team striker, Vandana Katariya, has been appointed as the ambassador of Uttarakhand's Women Empowerment and Child Development Department.



This was announced by the northern state's newly appointed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces hockey player Vandana Kataria as the brand ambassador of the state's Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development (file photo) pic.twitter.com/XwtOPPMBAC

Vandana Katariya was one of the biggest stars of the Indian women hockey team's fairy tale run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old also became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics during their fourth-place finish in Tokyo.



Soon after India's semifinal loss against Argentina Vandana had found herself in centre of a controversy, with the upper caste men in her village hurling casteist slurs against her family accusing her for the loss. All the accused have now been arrested.

Earlier, the Uttrakhand government had also announced a cash reward of INR. 25 lakh for Vandana Katariya, thanks to her stellar performance in Tokyo.