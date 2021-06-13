Tokyo Olympics: Top 10 ranked hockey teams to watch out for

Field hockey first featured as a competition for men in the 1908 Olympics. Until 1928, the sport was on and off from the Olympic calendar because of no proper sporting structure. It took nearly 70 years for women's hockey to be introduced at the Olympics when it featured at the 1980 Olympics.

Field hockey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from 24 July to 6 August 2021, with 12 teams from men and 12 teams from women participating in the games.



Let us have a look at the top 10 ranked teams in the competition.



Rankings (Men)

Rank 1- Australia - 2496.97 points

Australia Men Hockey Team

Rank 2- Belgium -2449.67 points



Rank 3- Netherlands – 2355.13 points

Rank 4- India – 2223.45 points

Rank 5- Germany – 2159.65 points

Rank 6- England – 2007.49 points

Rank 7- Argentina – 1923.42 points

Rank 8- New Zealand- 1672.68 points

Rank 9- Spain – 1550.77 points

Rank 10- Canada – 1509.19 points

Rankings (Women)



Rank 1- Netherlands – 2779.88 points

Netherlands Women Hockey Team

Rank 2- Argentina – 2235.59 points



Rank 3- Germany – 2209.56 points

Rank 4 – Australia – 2117.49 points

Rank 5 – England – 2082.40 points

Rank 6 – New Zealand – 1916.26 points

Rank 7- Spain – 1843.87 points

Rank 8- Ireland – 1681.88 points

Rank 9- India – 1643.00 points

Rank 10 – China – 1621.00 point(Note: Belgium is currently ranked 10 but did not qualify for the Olympics, so we have put China, who is currently ranked 11 at 10th rank considering top 10 ranked teams at the Olympics)