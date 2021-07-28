Indian women's hockey team has so far has had a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics. The women's team was defeated by the Netherlands in their opening match with a scoreline of 5-1 and lost to Germany by 2-0 in the following. Earlier today, the Indian team once again failed to flourish and this team lost to Great Britain by 4-1. After the three games, things do not look well for team India as they're currently placed fifth in their pool with just two games remaining before the knockout round begins.

India have now lost three back-to-back games and must get big wins in the next two to stay in contention for the knockouts.#Tokyo2020 | #TeamIndia | #GBRvIND | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/GJmOEYCYKn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 28, 2021

However, all hope is not lost as the women's team can still qualify for the quarterfinals. With just one spot remaining (realistically) in Pool A, their last two matches are against Ireland and South Africa who are their direct rivals for the final spot in the group.

Here are the permutations and combinations required for the Indian women's hockey team to reach the quarterfinal stage at Tokyo Olympics



India wins both the matches

This would perhaps be the most ideal scenario for the team to put themselves of having the best chance to go through the knockouts. With both the games against Ireland and South Africa, India would finish with six points and South Africa will be with three points.

However, India would still require some help from Great Britain who is currently placed third in the group with six points. Their final two games are against the Netherlands and Ireland and they still require at least a draw in the final two matches. The Netherlands, currently ranked number one in the world, have so far conceded only a single goal in the tournament and scored fourteen.



The British team would be looking to gain those final points against Ireland and get either a win or a draw for both India and their own sake.

India wins one and draws the other

If India wins against Ireland and draws the game against South Africa, it would end up with four points and yet again relies on Great Britain to help them with a result.

But in this scenario, the British team has to win their game against Ireland as a draw would put the Irish level on four points with India. India would then require to not only beat Ireland but do so with a heavy margin, as the Irish currently have a better goal difference. The chances of South Africa would still be bleak as their match is against Germany who is currently ranked second in the world.

The same situation occurs if India draws against Ireland and wins against South Africa but once again it would need a massive victory against Africa to counter the goal difference of Ireland.