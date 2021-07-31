Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 8 — India vs South Africa — Updates, score, results, blog

The Indian women's hockey team have a quarterfinal spot in sight but will need to get the better of South Africa and hope that Great Britain does them a favour by beating Ireland later in the day.

For a start though, they will need to play a fiery brand of attacking hockey as they did against the Irish and hope to not just win their final group match against South Africa, but do so with a big margin so as to improve their goal difference should the criteria come into play as a factor to decide the final group standings which will, in turn, determine which team goes through to the knock-outs.

Rani and co were unrelenting against the Irish Green Army and will need to put the South Africans under pressure from the outset in order to give themselves a chance to progress to the quarterfinals.

The action begins at 0845 IST.

