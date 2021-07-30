Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 7 — India vs Ireland — Updates, score, results, blog

With their backs to the wall, the Indian women's hockey team are expected to come out fighting hard against old rivals Ireland in their fourth group match.

The Indians cannot afford anything less than an outright win in the do-or-die contest as the very survival of the team in the Games is dependent on the girls earning 3 points via a victory.

Ireland need a win to enter the quarterfinals in the high-stakes game which is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals that the Irish Green Army won via a shootout.

Graham Shaw's team went to win a silver medal in the World Cup much to the dismay of the Indian Eves who would have fancied their chances of beating Spain in the semifinals in London.

History repeats one more time as the two sides that took world hockey by storm in 2018 come face to face in a vital clash.

Do not miss the action that begins at 0815 IST

Stay tuned for our Live Updates.