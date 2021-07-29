Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 6 — India vs Argentina — Updates, score, results, blog

With a spring in their step following a well-worked win against Spain, the Indian men's hockey team now have the Argentinians in their sights.

Despite being the defending champions, the South American side have been struggling to find their best form of late and lost 0-3 to the Indians in the second leg of the Hockey Pro League tie in Buenos Aires earlier this year.

A 2-2 draw in the first leg of the same competition, which the Indians achieved thanks to a last-minute goal, underlines the fact the Los Leones can be dangerous when they click as a unit.

With coach Carlos Retegui - who helped the team win gold in Rio - back in the camp, can Argentina hope to replicate the glory days of 2016 in Tokyo?

An unlikely proposition, one would imagine, for a team that has lost to Australia and drawn with Spain, with a lone victory against Japan to show for their efforts.

At Rio, Carlos Retegui's team managed to win just 2 of their 5 group matches and drew a couple before finishing third in the points table, but went on to win gold.

Interestingly, the Indians also beat eventual gold-medalists Argentina by a 2-1 margin in Rio 2016.

All said and done, history and form count for little in a tournament like the Olympic Games - so, do not miss the action with our live blog and updates.

The action begins at 0600 IST.

