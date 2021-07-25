Hockey
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 2 — India vs Australia — Updates, score, results, blog
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the Men's Hockey Group A encounter between India and Australia at Tokyo 2020
The moment of reckoning is here - a match against World No 1 Australia.
The second of the back-to-back games which, apparently, was important enough to have influenced the selections in "hot and humid" Tokyo.
After getting over the line against New Zealand 3-2 in less than sublime fashion, Manpreet and co face the mighty Australians - who themselves made heavy weather of their against hosts Japan (the lowest-ranked team in the competition) winning 5-3 in the end.
Can a young Indian side raise their game against one of the best teams in world hockey?
The numbers favour Australia who have won a whopping 85 games out of 128 played overall, but history takes a back seat today as Graham Reid's team are known to have humbled the best on their day - be it Australia, Belgium, or the Netherlands.
So, do not miss the action as the hockey superpowers clash one more time to create yet another memorable encounter - one, that hopefully will be remembered by Indian hockey fans for a long time to come.
India and Australia have faced each other 10 times at the Olympic Games with the Aussies coming out victorious 5 times while the Indians won 3.
Who will emerge as the winner today - or will both teams split points?
The match begins at 1500 IST
25 July 2021
PREVIEW | Kookaburras v India
We face a tough second round assignment when we take on a young & highly-talented India in our first night match of #Tokyo2020.
25 July 2021
Next Opponent: Kookaburras 🇦🇺
Arriving at: 3:00 PM IST
Drop a 💙 to show your love. 🇮🇳#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #TokyoTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/m9H8JsrKNC