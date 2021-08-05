Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 3
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 13 — India vs Great Britain— Bronze Medal Match — Updates, score, results, blog

Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of the Bronze Medal Match of the Women's Field Hockey competition between India and Great Britain

Jharkhand hockey player Salima Tete in action at Tokyo Olympics
X

The Indians go for Bronze at Tokyo

By

Subhashish Majumdar

Updated: 2021-08-05T23:49:25+05:30

Rani Rampal and co. have history and Great Britain in their sights as they attempt to gift women's hockey in India with a morale-boosting bronze medal.

The goal is difficult but attainable given India's recent history against the England and Great Britain sides over the last three years or so.

One significant hurdle that stands between India and a win is goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was has been brilliant against the Indians on more than one occasion.

Sjoerd Marijne would be hoping that the Indians stick to the game plan and not get too overawed on the big stage.

As for Great Britain, they have been there, done that, after playing the finals of Rio 2016 - at least some of the players have.

Unless the Indians concede early goals, we are in for an absolute humdinger at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The action begins at 0700 IST

Stay tuned with us

Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics Rani Rampal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X