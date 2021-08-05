Hockey
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 13 — India vs Great Britain— Bronze Medal Match — Updates, score, results, blog
Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of the Bronze Medal Match of the Women's Field Hockey competition between India and Great Britain
Rani Rampal and co. have history and Great Britain in their sights as they attempt to gift women's hockey in India with a morale-boosting bronze medal.
The goal is difficult but attainable given India's recent history against the England and Great Britain sides over the last three years or so.
One significant hurdle that stands between India and a win is goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was has been brilliant against the Indians on more than one occasion.
Sjoerd Marijne would be hoping that the Indians stick to the game plan and not get too overawed on the big stage.
As for Great Britain, they have been there, done that, after playing the finals of Rio 2016 - at least some of the players have.
Unless the Indians concede early goals, we are in for an absolute humdinger at the Oi Hockey Stadium.
The action begins at 0700 IST
- 5 Aug 2021 6:19 PM GMT
After two tough weeks, it all comes down to one final game 💪— England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) August 5, 2021
Wishing the very best of luck to @GBHockey's women who go for 🥉 against 🇮🇳 tomorrow morning 🤞
We'll be up watching at 02:30 BST - who's with us? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/sdiI53jyYv
- 5 Aug 2021 6:18 PM GMT
💙 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 5, 2021
The Indian Women's Hockey Team will play against Great Britain in their Bronze Medal match. 🥉
📍 Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch
🗓️ 6 August
🕖 7:00 AM IST#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/F0AI3PoqSZ