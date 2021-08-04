Top
Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 12 — India vs Germany — Bronze-Medal Match — Updates, score, results, blog

Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of the Bronze Medal Match of the Field Hockey competition of Tokyo 2020 between India and Germany

Indian Mens hockey team
Indian men's hockey team ai to make more history  atTokyo (Source: Hockey India)

By

Subhashish Majumdar

Updated: 2021-08-04T22:09:47+05:30

Can the Indian Men's Hockey Team win an Olympic medal in Tokyo after a gap of 41 years?

Manpreet Singh and co. are up against four-time gold medalists Germany who are aiming for their fifth successive podium finish.

Germany have won bronze in Athens 2004, Gold in Beijing 2008, Gold in London 2012, and Bronze in Rio 2016.

The Indians last won gold in Moscow in 1980, but Graham Reid's team have already achieved what no other side could in the last four decades by reaching the knock-out stage.

Get set for an epic contest as two great hockey-playing nations battle for the coveted Bronze Medal in Tokyo.

The match begins as 0700 IST. Stay with us as we bring you live updates and interesting trivia.

Stay tuned with us.


Live Updates

Tokyo Olympics Manpreet Singh 
