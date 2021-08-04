Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 12 — India vs Germany — Bronze-Medal Match — Updates, score, results, blog

Can the Indian Men's Hockey Team win an Olympic medal in Tokyo after a gap of 41 years?

Manpreet Singh and co. are up against four-time gold medalists Germany who are aiming for their fifth successive podium finish.

Germany have won bronze in Athens 2004, Gold in Beijing 2008, Gold in London 2012, and Bronze in Rio 2016.

The Indians last won gold in Moscow in 1980, but Graham Reid's team have already achieved what no other side could in the last four decades by reaching the knock-out stage.

Get set for an epic contest as two great hockey-playing nations battle for the coveted Bronze Medal in Tokyo.

The match begins as 0700 IST. Stay with us as we bring you live updates and interesting trivia.



Stay tuned with us.



