Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 12 — India vs Argentina — Semifinal - Updates, score, results, blog

Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of the Semifinal of the Women's Field Hockey competition at Tokyo 2020

Indian Women Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)

Subhashish Majumdar

Updated: 2021-08-04T13:35:23+05:30

The fearless Indian women's hockey team take on an Argentinian side that clinically decimated the Germans by a 3 -0 margin in the quarterfinals of the Field Hockey competition at Tokyo 2020.

Gurjit Kaur made up for a missed penalty stroke in the group game against Germany by scoring the all-important winner in the biggest match of all beating Aussie goalkeeper Kathryn Lynch by virtue of well-directed PC.

Rani and co. are now up against a team that have displaced Australia from the World No 2 spot and the Los Leones women will attempt to justify their revised rankings by making it to the Olympic final.

Expect the Indians to play their heart out and take the attack to the opposition while Argentina attempt to control the pace of the match.

There is no way you can miss this historic clash as Sjoerd Marijne's team who have now risen three slots to an all-time best ranking of World No 7 go about making more history.

The match begins at 1530 IST so stay with us as we bring you all the updates.

