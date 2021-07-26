The Indian Women' Hockey Team succumbed to a 0-2 to loss to Germany on Matchday two of Women's Field Hockey Group Stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday. The Indian Eves have now lost two in two games.



Sjoerd Marijne's side were shaky in the first quarter as the Germans took the initiative to be aggressive and go for goals from the word go. Germany had the first crack at goal in the 9th minute but Savita Punia made an excellent save to keep the scores unchanged. Germany managed to find the breakthrough after a resilient Indian resistance. The World no. 3 made most of the first penalty corner of the game awarded to them as captain Nike Lorenz fires it in from a flick off to make it 1-0 after 12 minutes of play.



The Germans continued their domination in the second quarter of play. They managed to land another penalty corner but Salima Tete made an excellent block to not allow the second goal. The rest of the second quarter was evenly matched as India finally looked to settle down ahead of the next two halves.

India missed golden opportunities to score goals

India managed to get the first penalty corner of the game for themselves in the 32nd minute. The first penalty corner turned into a penalty stroke for the Indian Eves. The ball from the penalty corner hit the German forward Lisa Altenburg and Rani Rampal went for a successful referral to get the penalty stroke. Gurjit Kaur stepped up to take the stroke but was denied in spectacular fashion by the German goalkeeper Julia Sonnteg.



The Germans punished the Indians straightaway after saving the penalty stroke as they doubled their lead to 2-0 in the 35th minute through Anne Schroder. However, Vandana Kataria had a golden opportunity in the 38th minute as she was found in acres of free space to shoot but only hit it straight to the German goalkeeper as the goal eluded the World no. 10 side.



Germany never allowed any circle penetration in the last quarter and managed to hold on to their slender 2-0 lead. The Indians had certainly impressed against the Germans on matchday two after the disaster against the Netherlands,



India are now placed 5th in Group A and find themselves out of the contention for the next rounds as of now. The Indian Eves will now compete Great Britain on 28th July.