Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 8 — India vs South Africa - Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian women's hockey team will take on South Africa in the last group match of their Olympic campaign. Rani and co. are in with a chance of making it past the group stage if they manage to pick up points against South Africa, and hope that the result of the Great Britain-Ireland match that follows also plays out in their favour.

The girls displayed a steely resolve in their must-win encounter against Ireland as they stormed the striking circle with a sense of urgency and purpose that forced the opposition to defend in numbers while the defenders dealt with the counter-attacks that were few and far between.

Even so, the job is only half done, as Sjoerd Marijne's team need to replicate the stellar show one more time if they are to clear their quarterfinal path.



South Africa have been winless at Tokyo 2020 thus far and Rani and co will be inspired by the 1-0 win against the South Africans which got them to the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Indians will also need some help from Great Britain since a win for GB against Ireland will see India through to the knock-out stage, while an Irish win could complicate matters for India since goal difference would then come into the picture.

The girls will need to keep their heads in the high-pressure game as they are on the verge of history. A place in the knock-outs is at stake, and should Rani and co make the grade, they would then become the first Indian women's hockey team to make it to an Olympic quarterfinal, the significance of which can hardly be overemphasized.

There is no way you should miss this contest which begins at 0845 IST on Saturday, July 31.