Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 3 — India vs Germany — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian women's hockey team take on Germany in their second Group B match in the Field Hockey Competition at Tokyo 2020.

The only consolation for the Indian eves ahead of another tough game is, perhaps, the fact that the worst is now over and despite the fact that none of the games are going to be easy, Sjoerd Marijne is well aware that no side in the competition is in the same league as the Netherlands.

Dutch coach Alysson Annan failed to hide a pensive look as the Indians stormed the Dutch circle time and again after scoring an unlikely equalizer that set up a great contest in the first half. The sheer quality of the Netherlands team was more than the Indians could handle especially after conceding the third goal following which there was no way back.

After losing 1-7 against the Dutch, how different will the encounter against the Germans be?

The 2004 Olympic champions are undoubtedly a strong side now ranked as the third-best in the women's game. The Indians are well prepared for what lies ahead after having taken on the Germans in four gruelling games as part of a tour early this year.

At Dusseldorf, Rani and co. fell apart in the first match going down 0-5 but came back strongly to lose the second by just a lone goal. The defeats that followed were not particularly heavy as the girls measured up the opposition with each passing match, losing 0-2 and 1-2 in the remaining matches of the four-test series.

The Indians will need to play out of their skins but a draw may well be possible if the defence holds tight after the strikers manage to force either a goal or a PC early. In the case of the latter, the Eves have no option but to hope that the think-tank encourages Gurjit Kaur to try something special and not hold back the variations for later in the competition.

The Germans who lost to Spain in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal are known to be vulnerable under pressure - a fact that the Indian team management would be well aware of.

Marijne's team would benefit by playing fearlessly against the Germans who are under pressure to come out victorious and if only the Indians do not concede early goals, Monday's game should make for an absorbing contest.

The match begins at 1745 IST on Monday, July 26.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



